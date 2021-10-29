Tu Yaheen Hai Song Out Now: Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla’s lovely memories in this tribute song for SidNaaz

- Advertisement -

In her first social media post after Sidharth Shukla’s death, Shehnaaz Gill paid a heartfelt tribute to the actor by announcing her new song for him.

Sidharth Shukla died at the age of 40 on September 3 in Mumbai; he was reportedly with Shehnaaz Gill during his last moments.

Sharing a poster of her track titled Tu Yaheen Hai, Shehnaaz Gill wrote: “Tu mera hai aur...” The text on the poster reads: “Tu Yaheen Hai…my heartfelt tribute to Sidharth Shukla.” Shehnaaz’s new song dedicated to Sidharth Shukla will released today.

The song is a beautiful song which reminds us SidNaaz lovely memories. The clips shared are very happy memories of SidNaaz. Mere Dil ko pata hai tu yaheen hai yaaha hai the lyrics are soo true. Sidharth will always remain in our hearts forever. In the end of the video when we hear Sidharth’s voice “Sana” totally gave us goosebumps.

Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla were rumoured to be dating. However, they never officially acknowledged being a couple. Shehnaaz Gill had confessed her love for Sidharth Shukla several times when they were in the Bigg Boss 13 house. The actor later won the season in 2020. The duo later appeared together on reality shows such as Bigg Boss OTT and Dance Deewane 3.

After Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla also co-starred in a couple of music videos, including Bhula Dunga and Shona Shona.

Recently, a music video titled Habit that Sidharth Shukla filmed with Shehnaaz Gill before he died released on the Internet. The shooting for the track couldn’t be completed due to the actor’s death.

Check out Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla’s lovely memories in Tu Yaheen Hai Song for SidNaaz below: