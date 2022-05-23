scorecardresearch
Umar Riaz announce his upcoming project with Akasa Singh

Umar Riaz enjoys massive fan following since his Bigg Boss 15 days.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Umar Riaz announce his upcoming project with Akasa Singh pic courtesy twitter
Umar Riaz enjoys massive fan following since his Bigg Boss 15 days. He earns alot of appreciation and love from the audience. Fans support him alot.

Umar recently announced his new project with his co-contestant from Bigg Boss 15 Akasa Singh. Fans are super excited for their upcoming project.

Umar shared the news on his Instagram story with Akasa Singh. In the video both are twinning in black and saying stay tuned something is coming up.

Fans started trending, “We Adore Umar Riaz”. One fan tweeted, ” So finally,Umar X Sasa project is coming soon🤩❤️🔥!!WE ADORE UMAR RIAZ UmarRiaz #UmarArmy”

Check out Umar Riaz announce upcoming project with Akasa Singh below:

