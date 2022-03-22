Umar Riaz and Jasmin Bhasin’s upcoming music video Kya Kar Diya poster out

- Advertisement -

Bigg Boss 15 fame Umar Riaz is currently enjoying his popularity that skyrocketed post his stint in the Salman Khan’s reality show. He was one of the most-loved contestants on BB 15.

His ‘unfair’ elimination from the show left his fans heartbroken. Umar enjoys a massive fanbase on social media who leave no stone unturned to make their icon trend on Twitter.

Umar’s latest music video Mera Suffer has earned a lot of attention and million views.

Umar and Jasmin to collaborate for a music video and finally the poster is out.

Umar shared the poster and captioned, “The things we do for love – #KyaKarDiya releasing on 24th March at 11AM only on the @vyrloriginals YouTube channel! ❤️

@umarriazz91 @vishalmishraofficial @jasminbhasin2806 @mekaushalkishore @dibya.chatterjee

mayur.hasija”

Check out Umar Riaz and Jasmin Bhasin’s upcoming music video Kya Kar Dia poster out below: