Umar Riaz and Jasmin Bhasin’s upcoming music video Kya Kar Diya poster out

Umar Riaz and Jasmin Bhasin to collaborate for a music video and finally the poster of Kya Kar Diya is out.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Bigg Boss 15 fame Umar Riaz is currently enjoying his popularity that skyrocketed post his stint in the Salman Khan’s reality show. He was one of the most-loved contestants on BB 15.

His ‘unfair’ elimination from the show left his fans heartbroken. Umar enjoys a massive fanbase on social media who leave no stone unturned to make their icon trend on Twitter.

Umar’s latest music video Mera Suffer has earned a lot of attention and million views.

Umar and Jasmin to collaborate for a music video and finally the poster is out.

Umar shared the poster and captioned, “The things we do for love – #KyaKarDiya releasing on 24th March at 11AM only on the @vyrloriginals YouTube channel! ❤️
@umarriazz91 @vishalmishraofficial @jasminbhasin2806 @mekaushalkishore @dibya.chatterjee
mayur.hasija”

Check out Umar Riaz and Jasmin Bhasin’s upcoming music video Kya Kar Dia poster out below:

