Farah Khan: ‘Saath Kya Nibhaoge’ almost a small ‘desi’ film!

Celebrated filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan who has directed the upcoming music video – Saath Kya Nibhaoge – featuring Sonu Sood and Nidhhi Agerwal – says that this is one of the music videos she did that is shot in the hinterland of our country to bring the ‘desi’ flavour to the song.

Talking about reuniting with the ‘Happy New Year’ actor Sonu Sood, Farah said, “I was first approached by Sonu to do this music video for the production house Desi Music Factory. It was only later on that I came to know that it is the famous and iconic song by Altaf Raja ‘Tum Toh Thehere Pardesi’.

“I think that’s what really adds to the magic of this music video. Tony Kakkar has done a fabulous job. He has recreated it without taking out the flavour of the earlier one. I think this is the first time I’ve done a music video that is so hinterland-based because this is such a ‘desi’ song that the video is almost a small ‘desi’ film. It’s not a foreign music video, it’s absolutely ‘desi’. I’m happy I’ve done this one. It has great potential to do very well.”

It has been shot in Punjab and Sonu is essaying the character of a farmer who becomes a cop.

The music video will be releasing on all the streaming platforms from August 9.