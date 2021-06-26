‘Wakhra swag’ singer Navv Inder drops new song ‘Dil sohniye’

Adv.

Singer Navv Inder, who belted out the superhit “Wakhra swag” in 2015 and also reprised the song in the 2019 film “Judgementall Hai Kya”, dropped his latest number “Dil sohniye” on Saturday.

The Punjabi song is written by Prince the artist Singh and composed by Dhruv G. The video featuring Navv Inder with Rutth Lawrence has managed 2,17,155 views within hours of release.

“My very first reaction to the song was it’s a very peppy cute love number. The vibe is something I could instantly connect with and imagined myself featuring in this beautiful song. I am super excited for the release of the song and expect it to be superhit!” said Rutth, an actress model who owns a marketing and events management firm.

“Dil sohniye” song is positioned as an upbeat number with a relaxed lounge vibe, shot across exotic beach locales.