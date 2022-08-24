scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
MusicNews

Watch Jubin Nautiyal ace the piggyback move!

By Glamsham Editorial
Watch Jubin Nautiyal ace this piggyback move!
Jubin Nautiyal and Shanvi Srivastava for Meethi Meethi _ pic courtesy instagram

Jubin Nautiyal teams up with Bhushan Kumar to bring you yet another memorable track ‘Meethi Meethi’. The singer who is all set to surprise his fans and music enthusiasts with his vocals in the song, also nailed a fun trick for the music video of ‘Meethi Meethi’.

Jubin Nautiyal had earlier tried to pull off the piggyback trick for his blockbuster track ‘Mast Nazron Se’ that crossed 120+ million views on YouTube but had many fails! For ‘Meethi Meethi’ the artist aces it like a pro and this fun BTS video from the set is guaranteed to make you smile.

Catch the singer’s oops moments to his recent attempt in ‘Meethi Meethi’ in the latest video.

‘Meethi Meethi’ is produced by Bhushan Kumar with vocals by Jubin Nautiyal and Payal Dev. Starring Jubin Nautiyal and Shanvi Srivastava, the song will be out on 29th August on T-Series’ YouTube channel.

Pic. Sourcejubin_nautiyal
Previous articleWhy Kiara Advani bitch-slapped Shahid Kapoor in her head
Next articleAmala Paul to Raashi Khanna 5 divas who aced their roles!
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Nikki Tamboli

Tejasswi Prakash Wayangankar

Avika Gor

Nora Fatehi

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US