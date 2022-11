YG Entertainment has shared an official statement about netizens’ concerns regarding BLACKPINK Jisoo’s health.

On November 4, YG Entertainment released a statement assuring followers that Jisoo was fine as the photo started receiving attention on social media.

The music label stated that “Jisoo is handling the world tour schedule well and there is nothing wrong with her health.”

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK is currently in North America and will continue its BORN PINK world tour until December.