Yo Yo Honey Singh & Millind Gaba come together for a groovy track ‘Paris Ka Trip’!

Bhushan Kumar has not only brought audiences some of the biggest chartbusters but is also known for surprising them with some dynamic musical pairings. The music mogul now brings Punjabi music heavyweights Yo Yo Honey Singh & Millind Gaba together for the very first time for a groovy track ‘Paris Ka Trip’, marking their debut collaboration.

Composed by Yo Yo Honey Singh and penned by Millind Gaba, Asli Gold and Yo Yo Honey Singh, the easy listening, trippy track is seasoned with some quirky lyrics and synchronized beats with Punjabi dhol influence. A modern track that’s connected to the artists’ Punjabi roots, the music video of ‘Paris Ka Trip’, directed by Mihir Gulati has been filmed on a grand scale with glitz, bling, top models, and hundreds of dancers.

Says producer Bhushan Kumar, “This is a fantastic collaboration between two artists who own their individual styles of music. They both have distinct sounds and yet share a deep connection which comes through in Paris Ka Trip.”

Says Honey Singh, “Millind Gaba is like a brother to me and I’m so happy that fans finally get to watch us together. We had a blast creating this track and shooting the music video. ‘Paris Ka Trip’ felt like one big party.”

Says Millind Gaba, “Honey Singh is back better than ever. I call him ‘Sher’ and I have deep respect and love for him as an artist. I feel extremely excited that we could collaborate on this track because I’ve learnt a lot from him.”

Adds Mihir Gulati, “The highlight of the track is the brotherhood and camaraderie between Yo Yo Honey Singh and Millind Gaba. The song is modern in its approach but still connected to their roots – Paris Ka Trip is a sure shot treat for their fans.”

Yo Yo Honey Singh & Millind Gaba’s ‘Paris Ka Trip’ is produced by Bhushan Kumar. Directed by Mihir Gulati, the song is out now on T-Series’ YouTube channel.