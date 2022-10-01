Yo Yo Honey Singh, Millind Gaba take ‘Paris Ka Trip’ together

The two powerhouses of music and peppy dance numbers come together for Bhushan Kumar’s ‘Paris ka Trip!’ Yo Yo Honey Singh is a name synonymous with chartbuster tracks and Millind Gaba is one who always mesmerises the audience with outstanding melodies. Put the two together and you have a sure shot blockbuster track on hand!

The talented duo has collaborated for the first time ever and who better than T-Series to bring them together for a peppy track called, Paris Ka Trip! T-Series is known for big collaborations and with this track releasing on 6th October, it will be a treat for all music lovers!

In addition to lending their vocals to the track, Paris Ka Trip also features the duo themselves and the audience is sure to enjoy in true blue, Yo Yo Honey Singh and Millind Gaba style! Directed by Mihir Gulati, the song is one that will instantly have you vibing to it.

Sung by Yo Yo Honey Singh and Millind Gaba, Paris Ka Trip is directed by Mihir Gulati with music by Yo Yo Honey Singh. The lyrics are written by Millind Gaba, Asli Gold and Yo Yo Honey Singh and the song drops on 6th October.