Kabir Singh fame Sachet Tandon drops devotional single

- Advertisement -

“Bekhayali” singer, Sachet Tandon, who was an instant hit with his ‘Kabir Singh’ numbers dropped a devotional track titled “Shri Amarnath Ishwaram” on Friday. The popular singer-composer released it on the occasion of Shravan Shivratri.

Talking about the song, Sachet said: “Shri Amarnath Ishwaram has great religious significance and is a soulful devotional rendition. I’ve always tried to incorporate soulful, divine elements into my music and singing so it was a huge honour to lend my vocals to this track.”

- Advertisement -

“Shri Amarnath Ishwaram” has been penned by Nitishwar Kumar, CEO of the Amarnathji Shrine Board, and composed by Aman Pant.

The track reflects the divine journey of Lord Shiva with Mata Parvati to the holy cave and narrates the route of the divine journey with the religious significance of places en route.

- Advertisement -

“I’ve dedicated this song to Mahadev. I believe that devotion is non-dual and hope the travellers on the spiritual path will feel the godliness and glimpses of Lord Shiva — Shri Amarnathji in this upasana,” said lyricist Nitishwar Kumar.

“I composed this song in the beautiful valley of Kashmir, close to Amarnath. This song is very special for me as he is our ‘Isht Devta’ or presiding deity. My main challenge was to create a track that youngsters could also enjoy. So I used Rock genre as the backdrop. The lyrics are superbly penned by Nitishwar Kumar. The track is a blend of guitars, sitar, drums and pakhawaj,” added composer Aman Pant.

- Advertisement -

Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board officially launched the song on Friday from the holy cave of Shri Amarnathji.

“Shri Amarnath Ishwaram” has released on the YouTube channel of T-Series.