Singer Ranvir is bringing single Patthar Wargi with B Praak & Jaani

The young singer Ranvir is quite popular for his Punjabi singles ‘Kudiye snapchat waliye’ and ‘Subha-Subha’. He is again collaborating with the National Award Winner B Praak and bringing a sad love song ‘Patthar Wargi’. The song will feature Tanmay Ssingh, last seen in the recent release ‘Sayonee’ and popular television and actress Hina Khan. The song ‘Patthar Wargi’ is presented by T-Series and sung by Ranvir. The song is written by popular Punjabi lyricist Jaani.

Ranvir, a B Tech graduate focused on becoming a singer after his studies. Ranvir started his music career with a romantic song Subha-Subha, which was composed by renowned lyricist Jaani and music director B Praak and directed by Arvind Khaira. It was the first association of Ranvir with lyricists Jaani and B Praak. Following the popularity of the song subha-subha, in 2018, another song ‘kudiye snapchat waliye’ with lyrics by Jaani, music by Punjab’s talented vocalist Sukh-E Muzical Doctorz and directed by Robby Singh was released.

Patthar Wargi is an emotional romantic song that depicts the girl’s love for her partner. The song shot as a very beautiful story, summarises to respect your love before it’s too late. Ranvir has already released two of his songs before Patthar Wargi. This is his first sad song with B Praak and Jaani. The lyric of the song is quite touchy and not only committed people but singles will also feel the pain in the lyrics. Speaking of his upcoming project Ranvir aid, “He will be soon be singing Hindi songs too.”

Recently he has signed a collaboration with T-series. Talking about Hina Khan he said, “She didn’t even take a second thought before agreeing for this song.” B Praak, the music director of the song has given his voice in the alap with Ranvir, which has supported the song. He further said, “He was involved with the song from the beginning and it has come in the vocals.”

Singer Ranvir says that the idea of the song Patthar Wargi was going on in my mind for the last two years, with Jaani and B Praak, a song with the theme of emotional breakup music. We first shared this idea with Tanmay Ssingh. Then T-series showed interest in producing the song. The search for a beautiful actress in the concept of Patthar wargi song was completed with Hina Khan. This song will be liked by youngsters and music lovers alike.

Under the banner of T-Series and D & T production Pvt Ltd., the song is produced by Mukesh Sachdeva, Anurag Chauhan and Vinay Gupta. This romantic single by Tanmay Ssingh and Hina Khan is directed by Kamal Chandra. T-Series will release the song on 14th May 2021.