Get set to witness an epic adventure set in the fantasy world of Kumandra, where long ago humans and dragons lived together in harmony, in ‘Raya and the Last Dragon’. When an evil force threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. Now, 500 years later, that same evil has returned and it’s up to a lone warrior, Raya, to track down the legendary last dragon to restore the fractured land and unite its divided people.

A listicle on fun facts about the making of ‘Raya and the Last Dragon’

Women-led teams!

The film boasts an all-female technical leadership team, which oversees all technology needs for the film, ensuring the artists have the tools and technical resources they need to achieve the directors’ vision. Amy Lawson Smeed is the first ever female Head of Animation at Walt Disney Studios. She has an impressive resume, having worked on films like Moana, Frozen, Wreck-It Ralph, and many others. Her artistic style has brought countless recognizable characters to life, including Raya.

Fighting With Style

Combat sequences throughout the film were inspired by martial art forms specific to the cultures of Southeast Asia. Raya’s fighting style was inspired by Pencak Silat from Malaysia and Indonesia, as well as weapons modeled from Kali and Arnis martial arts found in the Philippines. Her distinctive sword was inspired by the keris, a blade that is revered in countries such as Indonesia, Thailand, the Philippines and Malaysia. Namaari’s fighting style was inspired by Muay Thai kickboxing and Krabi Krabong configurations from Thailand.

All the Clans of Kumandra are named after the parts of a Dragon

In the fantasy world of Kumandra in Raya and The Last Dragon, there are five clans that form separate kingdoms of the land. The clans are named after the different parts of a dragon, Fang, Spine, Heart, Talon, and Tail, and their lands also geographically encompass a water body that makes it look like that of a dragon.

Awkwafina voiced The Last Dragon, Sisu

Raya and the Last Dragon is the multi-talented and popular American actress, rapper and TV host Awkwafina’s third animation film. She brings satire to the character of Sisu, who is the last dragon in Kumandra. The dragon is able to take human form as well, allowing the humour in the dialogue to shine. She has also been cast for the upcoming Little Mermaid due to her notable accomplishments in the field.

Apart But United

Nearly all shot production for Raya and the Last Dragon took place from the homes of more than 450 artists and crew members. In total, more than 900 Walt Disney Animation Studios employees worked remotely contributing to this film and other upcoming WDAS projects.

