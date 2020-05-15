5 must-watch romantic web shows during the lockdown

Advertisement

We all would agree that this extended lockdown has got us a little bored as we cannot venture outside of our homes and do the regular things we love doing.

However, we are also seeing people getting motivated to do something new and innovative while at home.

Also read: Here are the Bollywood Biggies of 2020 Post Lockdown Films to Watch Out for Once the Lockdown is Over

Advertisement

Instagram is filled with people trying to learn something new and different for themselves, be it giving more time to their fitness goals, building their skills through online educational courses, or cooking or baking too.

There are moments when you want to sit back with popcorn and unwind over the weekend. Times when one doesn’t want to be motivated to do anything but turn to a relaxing mode, alone or with loved ones just reminiscing good times in life.

Advertisement

Among all these moments your love story will surely be one on the charts taking you down to memory lane whether it was crazy, romantic, or even a simple one.

Here are five such romantic web shows you must watch this lockdown:

Advertisement

1. Baarish by ALTBalaji – This series is one to enjoy, a love story of a couple where a rich Gujarati businessman Anuj and Marathi girl Gauravi are stuck with each other, as their families get them to tie the knot.

Each episode takes an interesting turn on how their arranged marriage which was initially just forced by the family gradually turns into a romantic love affair by the couple.

Actor Sharman Joshi playing the character Anuj in the series brings out his best on-screen along with Asha Negi who plays Gauravi his wife. To catch on some family, love and drama this one’s a good bet indeed!

Baarish by ALTBalaji

2. Firsts Season 2 by Dice Media – After a successful Season 1 of Instagram web series Firsts, Firsts Season 2 brings all fresh episodes, a new age lockdown love story of a couple played by real-life couple Kriti Vij (Tanya) and Pranay Manchanda (Aman) who stumble upon each other on a dating app.

The series captures all unique moments of this virtual relationship from their First compliment, to their first date.

This will make you feel blessed to have your loved ones around you or if not you value them even more. The show will just make you adore your relationship with your partner amid this lockdown!

Firsts Season 2 by Dice Media

3. Permanent Roommates by TVFPlay: A perfect romance, a story of a couple who are ready to bond themselves together in marriage, after spending three years with each other in a long-distance relationship.

When finally the girl (Tanya) gets the marriage jitters, the couple finally settles for a live-in relationship. What happens after, will it have a happy ending or not? Do they get married eventually? Is something you should watch out for? The characters will make you laugh and resonate with the interesting characters of this story.

Permanent Roommates by TVFPlay

4. Taj Mahal 1989 by NetFlix – This web-series a unique one which provides a touch and feel of different emotions from different eras.

Stories of different couples include Akhtar (Neeraj Kabi) and Sarita Baig (Geetanjali Kulkarni), who are teachers and how they go along bringing their love come alive again.

Rashmi Malik (Anshul Chauhan), a physics student, and Dharam (Paras Priyadarshan) are a couple madly in love and as they go along their relationship, many challenges come their way. Something to watch out for to understand what kind of love do you relate to?

Taj Mahal 1989 by NetFlix

5. Flames by TVFPlay– The series will take you to a nostalgic time, to recall probably the time you had a crush in school, the first time you attempted to be friends with your crush or the first time perhaps you even spoke to him/her.

To relive these innocent fond memories, Flames by TVFPlay is a show you must put on your watch list! A perfect love tale of a young teenage couple Rajat and Ishita who try to manage their relationships with the family along with their career goals, their journey, and more! The rush of a teenage relationship, innocent high-school crushes and more is what will get you hooked to stream the show!

Flames by TVFPlay