5 reasons to watch ‘A Discovery of Witches’ S2

Brilliant historian Diana Bishop (Teresa Palmer) is a witch denying her own heritage. But when she unexpectedly culls out an ancient, bewitched manuscript from Oxford’s Bodleian library, her life turns upside down. It turns out that the book and her powers are connected to an ancient conflict between supernatural forces. And if that’s not all, she also finds herself falling for a vampire. What should she do next? Taking your excitement notches higher, ‘A Discovery of Witches’ season 2 is streaming on SonyLIV.

A quick rundown on why the show makes for a must-watch

Based on a trilogy of bestselling novels

Adapted from Deborah Harkness’ best-selling trilogy of novels titles All Souls, A Discovery of Witches is a bold and romantic thriller that uncovers a secret underworld of extraordinary beings hiding from humans– vampires, witches, and demons. The writer of the book, Deborah Harkness is a serious scholar, who studied the history of science and wrote non-fiction books on Elizabethan London and John Dee, the mathematician, theorist, and advisor to Queen Elizabeth I.

Magical moments reign supreme!

Apart from witches, vampires, and dark forces, time travel plays a key role in the story and Harkness’ experience as a historian of Elizabethan London has been used to create a holistic and dramatic effect. The show not only challenges your thoughts about vampires but will leave you surprised in every scene! From vampires walking around in daylight to them romancing witches and more, the show is full of magical moments that will stay with you.

Outstanding Cast!

Teresa Palmer (Hacksaw Ridge) takes the lead as Diana, while Matthew Goode plays Matthew Clairmont – Oxford University fellow and not to forget a vampire. Apart from them, the show also features Alex Kingston, Owen Teale, Sherlock’s Louise Brealey, and Lindsay Duncan, along with Trevor Eve all bringing their A-game on the screen.

Behind the scenes talent

Ashley Pharoah, co-creator of the brilliant time-traveling cop show Life On Mars, is the creator and executive producer of this show. Along with him, the showrunner includes a host of Doctor Who team, including writer Sarah Dollard, director Alice Troughton and executive producer Julie Gardner.

Power-packed with Supernatural elements

Set among the corridors of Oxford University, A Discovery of Witches brings along the right feels of a supernatural show. Replete with elements of mystery, romance, and action, the show transcends you into an era of historical fantasy unfolding hidden truths, riddles and all things magic across each episode.