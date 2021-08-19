5 ugly fights in ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ house that went viral

- Advertisement -

Don’t we all agree that ‘Bigg Boss’ is never complete without relentless bickering and ugly fights? From name-calling, to passing personal comments, to pushing the others, the ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ house has seen it all.

Here are some of the most controversial fights we have seen on the show since it’s beginning:

Ridhima Pandit’s outburst on Pratik Sehajpal

Pratik Sehajpal has been in the headlines for his tiffs. First with Divya Agarwal and now with Ridhima. The fight kicked off due to cleaning utensils and caught fire when he questioned Ridhima for not washing the utensils and avoiding the duty by reasoning she was feeling unwell. Later, during the Bigg Boss Panchayat task, Pratik was instigating Ridhima and passing comments while she was speaking which led to a major outburst between the two.

Shamita Shetty and Pratik Sehajpal’s massive fight

Pratik passed a comment on Shamita and Divya’s cooking style. To which both got offended by his comment and the former says, “We are not ‘bawarchi’ (cook). We are cooking with love. You don’t meddle in between. We cooked for the first time.” Well, their argument blows into a massive fight, which triggered Karan Nath and Raqesh Bapat who come to stop them. Pratik keeps poking Shamita.

Zeeshan khan and Pratik Sehajpal scuffle during a task!

Pratik got into a fight with Zeeshan Khan over distribution of household duties. As there is no captain right now, all the housemates have distributed the household duties and while some are religiously doing it there are few contestants who are trying to escape work. Zeeshan suggested everyone sit together and delegate work. However, Pratik objected to it and kept taunting that he should preach to his friends Shamita Shetty, Divya Agarwal before telling others. Their fight soon got out of hand when Pratik got aggressive and slightly pushed Zeeshan.

Shamita Shetty and Akshara Singh fought over a bottle of salt

Shamita and Akshara both got into a fight when Akshara was cooking in the kitchen, she asked Shamita if she knew where salt was kept. Shamita somehow got agitated and replied in a rude manner telling her to find it herself. This eventually leads to the two yelling at each other.

Major outburst between Nishant Bhat and Akshara Singh

The first Boss Lady of the house, Akshara Singh gets into a massive fight with Nishant Bhat. It started with Zeeshan Khan telling Pratik that Nishant hadn’t decided the menu yet and he won’t do the chopping. If we can quote her, she said, “Who do you think I am? Don’t tell me what to do, what to tell. I am hyper.” She continued to scream. Wow, this was intense.