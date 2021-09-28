HomeOTTNews

Aakanksha Singh to play a cop in web series 'Escaype Live'

Actress Aakanksha Singh is all set to play the role of a cop in the upcoming tech-thriller web series "Escaype Live".

By Glamsham Bureau

Aakanksha Singh _ pic courtesy instagram


The actress has reportedly trained for three-four hours every day to get the right posture and body language for the role of a cop.

Sharing her experience, Aakanksha said: “I had to really take care of my fitness, as I had to shoot the action sequence just when I was on recovery post my fracture (during the shoot of ‘Mayday’). There was a lot of running and action, and indeed difficult one.”

“My action was designed by veteran action director Sham Kaushal sir. I used real guns to add authenticity to the portrayal. I had a great time and I’m grateful to have worked with him,” she further said.

Apart from the web series, the actress will also be seen in the upcoming Ajay Devgn directorial film “Mayday” where she will feature alongside Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan, and Rakul Preet Singh.

