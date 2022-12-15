'Aar Ya Paar' trailer promises a gripping tale of a tribesman turned assassin

The trailor of ‘Aar Ya Paar’, a tale of an underdog trying to save his tribe and survive in the modern world, was unveiled its on Thursday. The bits in the visuals of the trailer seem to be inspired by the actual footage of the Sentinelese tribe which inhabits the North Sentinel Island in Bay of Bengal.

The trailer, close to two minutes in length, captures the events that follow after the tribe is attacked by greedy humans in search of a priced natural resource. It stars Aditya Rawal, Patralekha, Sumeet Vyas, Ashish Vidyarthi – who by the way is also known for his food vlogs – Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Aasif Sheikh, Shilpa Shukla, Varun Bhagat and Nakul Sehdev.

Talking about the show, Aditya Rawal said: “As a character, Sarju wants to protect his land and his people, and will go to any length to accomplish his goal. Different shades of the character emerge as he deals with one challenge after another.”

The series follows the journey of Sarju played by Aditya Rawal, the protagonist and a tribal man with a formidable talent in archery. He is fighting for the survival of his tribe against the modern world, its corrupt political and financial machinery, that catapults him into the world of big crime as he emerges to be a deadly mercenary assassin.

The action-drama series is created by Sidharth Sengupta and produced by Jyoti Sagar and Sidharth Sengupta’s Edgestorm Ventures LLP , directed by Glen Baretto, Ankush Mohla and Neel Guha.

Commenting on the occasion of trailer release, showrunner and producer Sidharth Sengupta said in a statement: “When two different worlds collide, they often lead to conflict and chaos. ‘Aar Ya Paar’ is a story that revolves around a unique collision brought about by human spirit and survival in a world of greed and power. The series has multiple character arcs, differentiated storytelling and brilliant actors to narrate the story.”

‘Aar Ya Paar’ will bow on Disney+ Hotstar on December 30, 2022.