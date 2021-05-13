Aarya Babbar: ‘Bandh Tijori’ is a passion project

Adv.

Actor Aarya Babbar, who has been cast opposite actress Veronica Vanij in “Bandh Tijori”, says the short film is a passion project for him.

“It’s a passion project. I loved the script the instant I heard it. Normally what happens is you get the script and read it in a couple of days or more and then get back. I heard this narration and I said yes,” said Aarya.

The actor feels the web-space has seen a boom since last year primarily because the platform helped spread some relief in the otherwise gloomy scenario owing to the pandemic.

“Web has taken over ever since the pandemic has hit and its a difficult time for the entire nation. I hope to bring in some smiles and be of some form of entertainment during these testing times. Let’s all follow all the SOPs and wait till the pandemic is over,” he added.

Veronica feels the short film it a great “learning process”.

“Be it the technicians, director, my co actors, it was a great curve for me. I can’t wait for the audience reaction to this. It’s been a long endearing pandemic. We are all in it together and at times like this, any sort of smile that I can bring to anyone will be immense for me,” she added.

“Bandh Tijori” has been written and directed by Pradeep Singrole, and will premiere on Disney+ Hostar.