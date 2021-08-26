‘Aayi Aayi Bhoot Police’ title track out!

- Advertisement -

Right from the first poster, power-packed entertaining trailer to the recently launched title track teaser, the film ‘Bhoot Police’ has created ripples of excitement and anticipation since the beginning. The makers have raised the excitement a notch higher by launching the first song-title track ‘Aayi Aayi Bhoot Police’, from the movie today.

The song features the sauve entertainer Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, and Jacqueline Fernandez in a peppy number. The trio will stun the viewers with their amazing dance moves. The trippy track is all set to make it to your party list of the year.

The song is sung by Vishal Dadlani, Sunidhi Chauhan, music composed by Sachin Jigar, rapped by Mellow D, and choreographed by Remo D’Souza.

Bhoot Police also stars actor Yami Gautam, Jaaved Jaafri, and Jamie Lever in pivotal roles.

Tips Industries Ltd in association with 12th Street Entertainment presents ‘Bhoot Police’, directed by Pavan Kirpalani. Produced by Ramesh Taurani, Akshai Puri, and co-produced by Jaya Taurani. The movie is all set to release on 17th September 2021 only for all subscribers of Disney+ Hotstar