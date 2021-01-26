ADVERTISEMENT
OTT News

Abhay Deol’s ‘1962: The War In The Hills’ to premiere in Feb… watch video

Abhay Deol plays an army major who leads a battalion in '1962: The War In The Hills' premiering in Feb

By Glamsham Editorial
Abhay Deol as army major in '1962: The War In The Hills'
Abhay Deol as army major in '1962: The War In The Hills' (pic courtesy: instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT

The Abhay Deol-starrer ‘1962: The War In The Hills’, which is a series inspired by true events, will launch on February 26. Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, the series will take viewers back to November 1962, to narrate an untold story of valour.

Abhay plays an army major who leads a battalion.

“No better occasion than our Republic Day to salute our jawaans and warriors who tirelessly protect us round the clock. As a tribute, I am happy to release the first look of ‘1962: The War In The Hills’,” said Abhay.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is an untold story of bravery and valour; and yet continues to be relatable to us today. Director Mahesh Manjrekar has presented a unique view in this war-epic,” he added.

‘1962: The War In The Hills’ will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.  –ians/nn/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articlePunjab beat Karnataka to enter Mushtaq Ali T20 semis
Next articleIt’s ‘Crashh’ for ‘Pavitra Rishta’ fame Kushal Zaveri
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Priyanka Chopra thanks fans for support to ‘The White Tiger’

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Priyanka Chopra Jonas thanked fans for the positive response to her new release, 'The White Tiger'
Read more
Feature

A film works, not star sons

Glamsham Editorial - 0
It starts with a film that launches a newcomer. The film turns out to be a hit, which in turn makes the debutant actor a star
Read more
News

Arati Kadav’s new short film reflects how lockdown affected her

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Filmmaker Arati Kadav says the uncertainty the world has been facing due to the global pandemic has affected her mind, too.
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021