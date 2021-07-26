Abhay Deol starrer Disney’s ‘Spin’ to release on Aug 15

Adv.

This Independence Day, Disney brings to you the DJ-powered Disney Channel Original Movie ‘Spin’. Starring Avantika, Abhay Deol and Meera Sayal and directed by Manjari Makijany; the movie is premiering on August 15th in India; just two days after the US premiere.

‘Spin’ follows Rhea (Avantika), an Indian American teen who learns she has a passion for creating DJ mixes that blend the textures of her Indian heritage and the world around her. Her life revolves around her eclectic group of friends, Molly, Watson and Ginger, her after-school coding club, her family’s Indian restaurant and her tight-knit, multigenerational family, which has only grown closer since her mother’s passing. Everything changes when she falls for aspiring DJ Max and a long lost fervor for music is re-ignited. Rhea discovers that she has a natural gift for creating beats and producing music but must find the courage to follow her true inner talent.

Abhay Deol will play the role of Rhea’s father, Arvind; Meera Syal will play Rhea’s spirited grandmother, Asha; Aryan Simhadri is Rhea’s younger brother, Rohan; Michael Bishop is Max; Anna Cathcart is Molly; Jahbril Cook is Watson; Kerri Medders is Ginger.

The movie is directed by Manjari Makijany and executive produced by Zanne Devine with writing by Carley Steiner and Josh Cagan.

‘Spin’ will premiere at 12 pm on Disney International HD and Disney+ Hotstar Premium on August 15th 2021