Abhishek Bachchan, Amit Sadh to face off in Breathe: Into The Shadows Season 3

Prime Video announced the greenlighting of the new season of its highly acclaimed psychological thriller ‘Breathe: Into The Shadows’. Headlined by Abhishek Bachchan, Amit Sadh, Nithya Menen and Saiyami Kher. The sequel of the Amazon Original introduces an exciting addition to the lead cast with Naveen Kasturia joining the show.

Created and Produced by Abundantia Entertainment and directed by Mayank Sharma, the new season has commenced production in New Delhi and Mumbai.

“Given the popularity and sheer anticipation around Breathe: Into The Shadows, a new season was imminent. As the plot intensifies and new characters infuse raw energy into the narrative, the stakes and the thrill go higher this season.”

“The announcement of the new season of this award-winning franchise, reiterates our commitment to develop and showcase the most authentic and compelling stories from India that will transcend all geographic boundaries”, said Aparna Purohit, Head of Originals, Prime Video India.

Vikram Malhotra, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Abundantia Entertainment said, “We are happy to unfold a new chapter in our journey with Amazon Prime Video with another edition of Breathe: Into The Shadows. At Abundantia Entertainment, we endeavour to create compelling content across genres that aim to deliver impact and entertainment amongst audiences, and we are glad to bring another exciting story for fans of this marquee show. With Mayank at the helm once again and backed by a strong team of writers, this season will see a host of new characters amp up the drama anchored in a strong emotional core. We’re excited to kick-start another enthralling season.”