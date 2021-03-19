ADVERTISEMENT
OTT News

Abhishek Bachchan’s The Big Bull trailer gives Harshad Mehta Scam 1992 vibes

The mother of all scams! Catch the much awaited trailer of The Big Bull

By Glamsham Editorial
After delivering some memorable characters over the course of his career, Abhishek Bachchan is back with yet another spectacular role – this time as stockbroker Hemant Shah in the much awaited movie The Big Bull.

Directed by Kookie Gulati, this crime drama is inspired by some of the shocking financial shifts from the late 80s and 90s. The trailer of the movie was released earlier today; watch it here.

The movie also features an ensemble cast including Ileana D’Cruz, Nikita Dutta and Sohum Shah in pivotal roles and is produced by Ajay Devgn, Anand Pandit and co-produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak and Vikrant Sharma.

The movie is all set to release on 8th April 2021.

Abhishek Bachchan's powerful dialogues will keep you entertained. Check out The Big Bull Dialogues below:
