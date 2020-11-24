Abhishek Bachchan unveils the trailer of ‘Sons Of The Soil’ 1st Kabaddi documentary of Jaipur Pink Panthers

Advtg.

Produced by BBC Studios India and directed by two-time BAFTA Scotland winner Alex Gale, the unscripted sports docu-series follows the inspiring journey of Jaipur Pink Panthers in the seventh season of the Pro Kabaddi League. The docu-series offers a locker-room view into the players’ world, love for one of the country’s oldest sports and the team’s persistence to win the coveted Pro Kabaddi League title

Amazon Original Series Sons of the Soil: Jaipur Pink Panthers will launch in over 200+ countries and territories exclusively on Prime Video on 4th December. The first episode of the Amazon Original Series will be available to watch for free for all Amazon India customers.

Amazon Prime Video and Abhishek Bachchan unveiled the trailer for an all-new Amazon Original Series, Sons of the Soil: Jaipur Pink Panthers today. Produced by BBC Studios India, the show follows the inspiring journey and dedication of the team during the seventh season of Pro Kabaddi League, as they strive to win the season championship for the second time, after their win in the first season of the league.

The series provides a never–before-seen locker-room view of the team including interactions with team owner Abhishek Bachchan. Viewers will get to experience the struggles, determination, courage, hard work and passion of the team as well as their families, coaches and everyone associated with the Jaipur Pink Panther family.

Advtg.

Sons of the Soil: Jaipur Pink Panthers is directed by British Director Alex Gale, a double BAFTA Scotland-winning executive producer and director. London-born Alex has produced and directed a number of character-driven acclaimed documentary films that explore stories and icons from the world of sports.

Alex’s films Glasgow 1967: The Lisbon Lions and Scotland 78: A Love Story won the Best Documentary award from BAFTA Scotland in successive years in 2017 & 2018.

Check out the trailer of Sons of the Soil below: