Abhishek Bajaj plays a character opposite in nature in ‘Your Honor’ 2

Abhishek Bajaj plays a character that is absolutely opposite his nature, in the second season of the hit web series 'Your Honor'

By Glamsham Bureau
Abhishek Bajaj
Actor Abhishek Bajaj plays a character that is absolutely his opposite in nature, in the second season of the hit web series “Your Honor”. “I got a call for this show in December. For three months, I didn’t hear back from them until one day I got a call back from them saying that they’d love to have me onboard the show,” Abhishek said.

He added: “This character is very different. It’s not usual. It’s a vibrant character! Personally, I’m not anything like this character. It’s totally opposite to who I am. I’m glad I cracked this one because for actors it’s always a great opportunity to play characters that are different from their real personalities”

He said that “Your Honor” is originally a superhit show in Israel, and it has also been remade in Hollywood.

“The first season was an absolute hit, with also a great star cast! I’m really looking forward to this season as playing this part will be interesting for me! With this role, as an actor, I’m getting to explore myself; so that’s amazing”.

The second season of the web show will also feature Mahie Gill and Gulshan Grover, and will stream on Sony LIV.

