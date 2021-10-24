Abhishek Banerjee shares throwback picture from ‘Mirzapur’

- Advertisement -

Prime Video’s ‘Mirzapur’ released almost 3 years back and changed the Indian OTT scene forever. Abhishek Banerjee who starred in the series as compounder, ‘Munna Tripathi’s close friend, recently shared a throwback picture in his character’s look as he reminisced about the days gone by.

The actor took to his Instagram and wrote, “Dost the…hain…Aur rahenge hum tum sabke!!!! Happy Anniversary guys?????? @primevideoin @yehhaimirzapur @excelmovies #mirzapur #compounder”

Wearing a checkered shirt, a stohl with hair neatly tucked, Abhishek made everyone miss his character of compounder, which happens to be one of the most loved characters of the show despite having grey shades. Playing Munna Bhaiya’s most loyal friend in the first season, Abhishek showcased his potential as an actor with an all new character at hand. The amount of love and praise he received was too overwhelming to be ignored.

Prior to this, Abhishek had bowled over the audience with his humorous roles and superb comic timing. His character in ‘Mirzapur’ presented a whole new side of him as an actor, something which he carried forward in ‘Patal Lok’ with more panache and intensity.

Movies such as ‘Unpaused’, ‘Ajeeb Daastaans’ or the more recent ‘Rashmi Rocket’ have made him one of the key names in the Indian OTT sphere. Abhishek first gained recognition with TVF’s ‘Pitchers’ back in 2015. He shot to fame with the horror comedy ‘Stree’, ‘Bala’ and ‘Dream Girl’.

Currently, the actor has four projects in the pipeline which include ‘Aankh Micholi’, ‘Dostana 2’, an unannounced project and ‘Bhediya’.