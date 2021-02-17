How Achint Kaur makes negative characters real & human?

ZEE5 has a line up of projects coming up this year. The closest one web series, Jamai 2.0. The series is coming back with its second season and will see Ravi Dubey, Nia Sharma and Achint Kaur reprise their roles.
Ask how she prepared for her negative role in the series, Achint Kaur shares, “Normally what happens is when the characters are grey because over a period of time, most of the audience that we are catering for have just been looking at black and white whereas in real life, characters are grey so when I am working on a character such as this, I have to make it very real so they perceive my side of the story, of how I am handling a situation as a human being.”
She further adds, “So yes, we try to make the character as real and convincing as possible and more than anything I think the bottom line is the belief in the character itself and the conviction I have.”
Jamai 2.0 Season 2 will feature original leads Ravi Dubey as Sidharth & Nia Sharma as Roshni, Achint Kaur as DD in pivotal roles with Sudhanshu Pandey, Vin Rana and Priya Banerjee. Directed by Aarambhh M Singh, the second season will put relationships to a test of a lifetime with romance taking centre stage.
Jamai 2.0 Season 2 premieres 26th February on ZEE5