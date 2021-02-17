ADVERTISEMENT
OTT News

How Achint Kaur makes negative characters real & human?

ZEE5's web series Jamai 2.0 is coming back with its second season and will see Ravi Dubey, Nia Sharma and Achint Kaur reprise their roles.

By Glamsham Editorial
Achint Kaur in Jamai 2.0 on ZEE5
Achint Kaur in Jamai 2.0 on ZEE5
ADVERTISEMENT

ZEE5 has a line up of projects coming up this year. The closest one web series, Jamai 2.0. The series is coming back with its second season and will see Ravi Dubey, Nia Sharma and Achint Kaur reprise their roles.

Ask how she prepared for her negative role in the series, Achint Kaur shares, “Normally what happens is when the characters are grey because over a period of time, most of the audience that we are catering for have just been looking at black and white whereas in real life, characters are grey so when I am working on a character such as this, I have to make it very real so they perceive my side of the story, of how I am handling a situation as a human being.”

She further adds, “So yes, we try to make the character as real and convincing as possible and more than anything I think the bottom line is the belief in the character itself and the conviction I have.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Jamai 2.0 Season 2 will feature original leads Ravi Dubey as Sidharth & Nia Sharma as Roshni, Achint Kaur as DD in pivotal roles with Sudhanshu Pandey, Vin Rana and Priya Banerjee. Directed by Aarambhh M Singh, the second season will put relationships to a test of a lifetime with romance taking centre stage.

Jamai 2.0 Season 2 premieres 26th February on ZEE5

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleDia Mirza thanks female priest who conducted her wedding rituals
Next articleR Madhavan conferred Doctor of Letters for contribution to arts & films
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Nia Sharma and Ravi Dubey sizzle hot in the new poster of Jamai 2.0 Season 2

Glamsham Editorial - 0
ZEE5 recently released the trailer of its upcoming series Jamai 2.0 Season 2 and it received a thunderous response from the media and fans alike. Especially, the chemistry between Ravi Dubey and Nia Sharma has been the talk of the town!
Read more
Fashion n Lifestyle

Nia Sharma glows in white towel video

Glamsham Editorial - 0
TV actress Nia Sharma redefined hotness in her latest video covered in a pristine towel.
Read more
Fashion n Lifestyle

Nia Sharma’s latest look in white is too hot to handle

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Nia Sharma raises the temperature with these photo.
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021