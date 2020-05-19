Adam Sandler all set to feature in Netflix film ‘Hustle’

Advertisement

Actor Adam Sandler will star in “Hustle”, to be directed by Jeremiah Zagar.

In the Netflix film, Adam Sandler will play an American basketball scout who is “unjustly fired after discovering a once-in-a-lifetime player abroad”.

He then decides to bring the player to the US “to prove that they both have what it takes to make it in the NBA”, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

Taylor Materne and Will Fetters are on board to write the script.

Sandler will be backing the project with his banner, Happy Madison, alongside basketball superstar LeBron James’ SpringHill Entertainment and Roth/Kirschenbaum Films.

The news comes after the streaming platform extended its partnership with the actor and his Happy Madison Productions with a commitment to produce four more films.

Adam Sandler recently found critical and commercial success with “Uncut Gems”, a crime thriller about a jeweller in New York, who risks everything in hopes of staying afloat and alive.

In a rare departure from comedy, Adam Sandler in “Uncut Gems” is seen as a debt-ridden gambling addict named Howard Ratner.

The movie, which is directed by brothers Josh and Benny Safdie, was in making for 10 years. It finally released on Netflix.

The actor’s latest production under Happy Madison, titled “The Wrong Missy”, released on Netflix recently.

Sandler does not feature in the star cast of the film, starring David Spade, Lauren Lapkus and Molly Sims