Adarsh Gourav on ‘Hostel Daze 2’ role: I am very different from Ankit

BAFTA nominated actor Adarsh Gourav returns as engineering student Ankit in the second season of the campus comedy series “Hostel Daze”. The trailer of the new season was launched on Wednesday.

On season two, directed by Amir Musanna and Sangram Naiksatam, the juniors of the first season have now become seniors and new madness is in store as the new semester begins.

Talking about similarities and differences he bears with his character Ankit, Adarsh says: “The common thing about me and my character in Hostel Daze is we both come from a small town. I grew up in Jamshedpur but spent the last 14 years in Mumbai. Apart from that I wasn’t an engineering student like Ankit, I studied finance. I wasn’t as shy when it comes to women as compared to Ankit. I definitely had more friends than Ankit in college, and I am a very different person than Ankit.”

“The White Tiger” actor says the second season will bring a new angle to the storyline.

“If season one was about making mistakes because you were new, season two is about making new mistakes but learning from the old ones,” he says.

“Hostel Daze” also stars Nikhil Vijay, Shubham Gaur, Luv Vispute, Ahsaas Channa and Ayushi Gupta. The campus drama will stream on Amazon Prime Video from July 23.