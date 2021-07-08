Adarsh Gourav returns in ‘Hostel Daze’ second season, watch teaser

Adv.

A teaser of the upcoming second season of the web series “Hostel Daze” was released on Thursday. The new season is slated to release on July 23.

“The White Tiger” actor Adarsh Gourav, who essays starring role, shared the teaser on Instagram on Thursday evening and wrote: “End-sem mein toh lag gayi, but nothing can stop us from coming back to the hostel! #HostelDazeOnPrime Season 2 out on July 23!”

“Hostel Daze Season 2” brings back Adarsh with Ahsaas Channa, Ayushi Gupta, Luv Vispute, Nikhil Vijay and Shubham Gaur in key roles.

Taking the narrative of four naive and vulnerable wingmates (Ankit, Chirag, Jaat and Jhantoo) forward in the second season, this series is all about their adventures inside an engineering hostel in India.

“Hostel Daze Season 2” is slated to release on Amazon Prime Video on July 23.