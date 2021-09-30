- Advertisement -

Actor Adhyayan Suman’s upcoming film ‘Bekhudi’ is slated to release in theatres and OTT soon. Elaborating on being featured in ‘Bekhudi’, Adhyanan said, “One of the reasons why I did the film was because I had liked the script back then. I had also liked how clear Amit was in his vision and how accommodating he was for an actor like me who had his sense of opinion.”

The film was shot before the pandemic but didn’t see the light of the day.

“Unfortunately for whatever circumstances, the film didn’t release. For the last couple of years, it didn’t see the light of day. Finally, the film will be coming out now. Back then I was looking for a love story and this was something that really intrigued me.”

He added, “It’s going to have a theatrical release and hopefully make it to the OTT platform. OTT is booming in such a big way that we are hoping to catch some eyeballs when the film comes out on the OTT space.”

It was challenging for director-writer Amit Kasaria to write the script of the film, “For me, writing a movie like ‘Bekhudi’ was technically challenging because I had to write something in the thriller love story genre. The story is written from multiple perspectives. In stories, we usually glorify the hero. But, when it comes to women, we never try to show the real side of the female psyche and I think that while making this film, I have never followed a certain kind of a frame.”

Kasaria doubles up as one of the music directors for the film, as he has directed two songs, written lyrics, and composed the music. “Music is a strong point here. Daler Mehndi, Jubin Nautiyal, Sonu Nigam have sung the songs. The first requirement to any love story is soulful music and we have that spot on.”

Debutant Angel and actor Yuri Suri amongst others trace the story of an affluent man who falls in love with a woman who has a dark past in multilayered narration in Rashomon style. The film is produced by Dreamspark Movies’ Abhishek Tyagi and Vijay Arts’ Vijay Bansal.