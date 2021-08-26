Aditi Rao Hydari, Wamiqa Gabbi resume shooting for ‘Stardust’

- Advertisement -

For those who are unversed, Vikramaditya Motwane’s magnum opus show ‘Stardust’ is a much-awaited project that is to be released on Amazon Prime Video and stars Aditi Rao Hydari and Wamiqa Gabbi. Though the shoot of the show had initially begun already, it had to, unfortunately, be put to a halt just like many other shoots in the state of Maharashtra because of the widespread second covid-19 wave that hit the Nation.

Here’s some exciting news for you! It has come to our attention through strong speculations that the shoot of ‘Stardust’ is now going to resume once again with Aditi Rao Hydari and Wamiqa Gabbi after the second wave of covid-19 is over. This information has come to us through sources that are highly reliable.

Our sources tell us, “The makers of Stardust had shot for two days earlier, but had to halt the shoot to take necessary precautions against covid-19’s second wave. It was during that time when all shoots had to be halted across the state. So now, they are preparing to go back on set as things are getting better today and things are opening up once again. The shoot is going to resume in Mumbai and the actors and the crew are getting ready to start shooting again in July is what we have heard.”