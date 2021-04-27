Aditi Sharma: ‘Janpath Kiss’ depicts the society we live in

Adv.

Actress Aditi Sharma is currently seen in the teleplay “Janpath Kiss”, and she says the play reflects the society that we live in. The actress plays Meera, who undergoes a series of traumatic events that talk a lot about how things work in this day and age.

“This is the story of two ordinary people to whom something extraordinary happens. I play Meera, a happy-go-lucky air-hostess who is forcibly kissed by Sadanand (played by Zeeshan Ayyub) in Janpath, in full public view. Meera is a small-town girl who is traumatised not just by the incident but by what she is subsequently put through during the police interrogations for chasing her ambition in a big city like Delhi.” she says.

Aditi adds, “To complicate matters even more, there is a political pressure upon her to pretend that nothing inappropriate happened to her. The play very incisively depicts the society we live in.”

The play has been directed by Ranjit Kapoor. Talking about working with Kapoor, Aditi says, “I am so glad I got an opportunity to work with the absolutely amazing Ranjit sir. My co-star Zeeshan and the other actors closely associated with the Delhi theatre scene were also wonderful to work with.”

‘Janpath Kiss’, presented by Zee Theatre, also stars Yashpal Sharma, Sunil Upadhyay and Vinit Kumar and is currently airing on Airtel Spotlight.