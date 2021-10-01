HomeOTTNews

Aditya Roy Kapur in the Indian adaptation of ‘The Night Manager’

Aditya Roy Kapur steps into Hrithik Roshan's shoes for The Night Manager's Indian adaptation!?

By Glamsham Editorial
Aditya Roy Kapur seems to be on a roll. After having the audience on edge of their seats last year in his action thriller ‘Malang’ followed by the success of ‘Ludo’, the young star has now stepped into none other than Hrithik Roshan’s shoes for an ambitious OTT project.

The handsome Aditya Roy Kapur will headline the Indian adaptation of the British mini-series ‘The Night Manager’. Incidentally, there was a buzz of Hrithik playing the lead in the show, but now the sources tell Aditya will drive the project.

A source revealed, “The Indian adaptation of The Night Manager will have a larger-than-life set-up and is one of the most ambitious projects of the year. Owing to Aditya Roy Kapur’s massive female fan following and back-to-back blockbuster projects, the makers have roped him to play the character essayed by Tom Hiddleston in the series. It will feature the suave actor in a different Avatar altogether.”

While both, Hrithik and Aditya, are known for their drool-worthy looks, it will be interesting to watch the young star take the place of Tom Hiddleston in the show.

Sandeep Modi, the co-director of Ram Madhvani’s Emmy-nominated series ‘Aarya’, will helm the show. The series is expected to go on floors in the first quarter of next year.

