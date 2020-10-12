Aftab Shivdasani: ‘Poison 2’ series tweaked to meet social distancing norms

Advtg.

Actor Aftab Shivdasani has opened up on shooting during the pandemic. He says portions of his upcoming web series has to be tweaked in order to meet social distancing norms.

Aftab’s latest digital assignment is the series “Poison 2”. The actor spoke of the time director Vishal Pandya would say “start sound” for a shot and he would forget to take off his mask because they got so used wearing the protective gear.

“The shoot had been pretty much on course and we had shot quite a bit of the show but then there was an unexpected halt due to the pandemic for about three months. Once the government eased the rules a bit and gave the necessary SOP’s, we all slowly and carefully eased back onto the set taking all the necessary precautions and safety measures while shooting,” Aftab said.

He added: “The production house ensured that all the rules and regulations were followed so that nobody was at risk. We all had to get ourselves tested, the crew was minimized, everyone was in masks and there were sanitisers everywhere.”

“Also, some portions in the script had to be tweaked in order to meet current social distancing norms, which is important for the safety of the actors as well as technicians. Overall it was a very interesting experience,” he added.

“Poison 2” is a 11-episode revenge thriller series that marked Aftab’s digital debut. It also features Zain Imam, Raai Laxmi, Pooja Chopra, Rahul Dev, Vin Rana, Asmita Sood, Gaurav Sharma, Taher Shabbir, Sakshi Pradhan, Joy Sengupta and Pawan Chopra.

“Poison 2” premieres on October 16 on Zee5. –ians/dc/vnc