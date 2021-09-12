Vibhav Roy: After ‘Padmaavat’ I was looking for a challenging character

- Advertisement -

Actor Vibhav Roy plays ‘Irfan’ in the web series ‘Cartel’ and says his character depicts the traits of a ‘chameleon’. Talking more in detail about his character, Vibhav says: “My character’s name is Irfan who is the nephew of the ‘Khan’ who is a gang leader. Being the nephew, he has always sensed a stepson treatment from his ‘chaacha jaan’ (uncle).”

“As a result, this harbours Irfan’s resentment towards his uncle. If I had to describe the character in one word, it would be a ‘chameleon’. So understandably, for an actor, it is always exciting to portray a character with multiple shades and essay such layered emotions. After ‘Padmaavat’, I was looking for a challenging character like this,” he adds.

- Advertisement -

The ‘Gustakh Dil’ actor shares about his shooting experience and says: “I really enjoyed my time on the ‘Cartel’ sets. Being an ensemble, we had a huge cast at play, and I made the most of the opportunity by observing and learning from a talented lot of co-actors. One of the fondest memories from the show was the first day of shoot post the first wave of Covid. Everyone came together as a team. The fortune and gratitude everyone felt to be back on a set was visceral.”

On the question why he said ‘yes’ to this show, Vibhav said: “The character was enticing and as an actor it was a really challenging role for me as it had such layered emotions. And of course, it’s always a pleasure to collaborate with the master storyteller Ekta Kapoor.”

- Advertisement -

‘Cartel’ is streaming on ALTBalaji.