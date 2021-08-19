aha announces new original, ‘Tharagathi Gadhi Daati’

- Advertisement -

The 100% Telugu OTT platform – aha, is all set to premiere its latest web series, ‘Tharagathi Gadhi Daati’ on 20thAugust 2021. The five episode web series is an official Telugu remake of TVF’s teenage romance FLAMES. Directed by Mallik Ram, the man behind the popular web series ‘Pelli Gola’, the show stars Harshith Reddy, Payal Radhakrishna, and Nikhil Devadula in leading roles. Tharagathi Gadhi Daati is the second remake of a TVF original on aha after Commit Mental, the regional adaptation of TVF’s Permanent Roommates.

Tharagathi Gadhi Daati, set amidst the heart of Rajahmundry, has been adapted in Telugu with utmost authenticity. The show that captures the spirit of everyday life in and around the Godavari region in Andhra Pradesh, revolves around Krishna a.k.a Kittu, a young intermediate student, whose parents Shankar and Gauri run a coaching centre. Despite his solid credentials as a student and being a Mathematics-enthusiast, Krishna isn’t exactly motivated to study, only until an encounter with a new student in the coaching centre, Jasmine, turns his world topsy turvy. The show takes viewers through the tender romance unfolding between Krishna and Jasmine and throws light on the sweet little nothings, the chaos of teenage years.

On the new launch, Ajit Thakur, CEO, aha said, “We at aha are constantly working towards catering to all age groups through our diverse and relatable content offerings. Our strategic content alliance with TVF further helps us bring their most loved shows for our Telugu audience. We’re quite confident that Tharagathi Gadhi Daati is a story for all ages and will connect with both- the young and old audience.”

“After the success of CommitMental- the Permanent Roommates remake, we’re very happy to partner with aha on our second show launching this Friday. Tharagathi Gadhi Daati- the Telugu version of Flames is certain to connect with the Telugu audience globally. We’re looking forward to telling many more stories on the aha platform” said Arunabh Kumar, Founder of TVF.

The male lead Harshith Reddy has already proved his mettle as a performer with the rural comedy Mail earlier this year. His co-star Payal Radhakrishna has established herself as an actress across multiple Kannada, Tamil web shows, namely Bhinna and Singapenne. Nikhil Devadula, a well-known child artiste, part of hit films like UyyalaJampala and Baahubali, is now geared up to wow audiences with the teenage drama, Tharagathi Gadhi Daati.