Akshay Bardapurkar, Sonalee Kulkarni present 1st regional interactive web film ‘Hakamari’

The upcoming suspense thriller 'Hakamari' is inspired by real-life folklores from the remote corners of Maharashtra

By Glamsham Bureau
Akshay Bardapurkar & Sonalee Kulkarni
Suspense movies are always fascinating. They drive an adrenaline-pumping excitement about the unknown and tease your imagination. But what if the film is not just a fictional tale? The upcoming suspense thriller Hakamari is inspired by real-life folklores from the remote corners of Maharashtra.

Planet Marathi’s CMD Akshay Bardapurkar and debutant producer Sonalee Kulkarni will be presenting this first-ever interactive web film in the Marathi film industry. This is Planet Marathi’s first web film and will be helmed by the Filmfare Award-winning iconic director Sameer Vidwans. The makers haven’t revealed much about the storyline yet, but the title itself creates mystery and is sure to stir excitement among the audiences that follow regional Marathi content across the world.

The Filmfare Award-winning director Sameer Vidwans has proved his mettle in the industry ever since his directorial debut Time Please in 2013. His films Dhurala, Anandi Gopal, YZ, Double Seat and Mala Kahich Problem Nahi have won many accolades in Indian and international film festivals. Although love stories have been Sameer’s field of play, horror has been a genre that he never dabbled with. Knowing his attention to detail, his passion for film making, and his curiosity inspiring work in past films, Hakamari too is bound to make it big. The story is penned down by the Dil Dimag Aur Batti fame Rushikesh Gupte. This Sahitya Parishad Award-winner has written many novels like Danshkaal, Daityalay, Ghangarda, Andharvari and Kaljugari. Hakamari has been by far the most appreciated and film-adaptation-worthy work by Rushikesh.

Filmfare award-winner actress Sonalee Kulkarni, aka the Hirkani of the Marathi film industry, has consistently amazed her fan following with her work. Staying true to her art, this actress and dancer has been attaining new heights with every film from Ajintha to Classmates, and from Mitwaa to Hampi. This Poshter Girl has proved her talent in Bollywood with big banner films like Singham and Grand Masti alongside seasoned actors.

Sonalee now ups the game a notch by entering the world of film production with Hakamari with her younger brother Atul Kulkarni under the banner of The Fledgers Entertainment.

Talking about her current venture she says, “Even before I was an actor, I was a producer. Ever since my days as a student of radio, TV, and film production in my post-graduation days, I have been fascinated with the craft of bringing together a cinema. The Marathi film industry holds a humongous reserve of talent within. I aspire to be the one stinging it together to present masterpieces of entertainment for my audience. Associating with Planet Marathi and Sameer Vidwans is like working with a dream team. Akshay’s vision for Marathi cinema and Sameer’s craft is exactly what it needs for a film like Hakamari.”

Akshay Bardapurkar, CMD of Planet Marathi also opened up about his project saying, “Hakamari challenges the typical horror cinema. It is an interactive web film set in a different era, that touches a broad range of topics like superstition, folklore, mystery, love, and horror. It is Planet Marathi’s first web film and we are thrilled to venture into a space so dynamic and futuristic. With Fledgers, A3 media & events, and Sameer onboard we will make audiences move to the edge of their seats with excitement.”

Rib-tickling excitement will grip fans of regional cinema, now that the dream team of Akshay Bardapurkar, Sonalee Kulkarni and Sameer Vidwans announce their Marathi Web Film Hakamari.

