Akshay Oberoi: Always searching for characters to stretch myself as actor

By Glamsham Editorial
Actor Akshay Oberoi says he is always searching for unique characters that let him stretch himself as an actor.

Akshay will soon be seen in the web series “High”, which revolves around a drug addict holed up in a rehab facility run by doctors working on a mysterious compound.

“I am always searching for a unique and different character in order to stretch myself as an actor and High is exactly in line with that thought process. Not only that, it is also one of the projects that is a unique blend of excellent direction, cinematography writing and performances by the starcast,” Akshay said.

The actor essays the role of a drug addict who is trying to get a grip on life. Currently shooting in Dubai, Akshay is thrilled to be seen in a role that touches upon the psyche of self-destructive drug addicts.

“It’s very rare to find things where all the pieces of the puzzle fall into place perfectly. So I just hope people enjoy the series as much as we enjoyed making it,” he said of the series, which drops on MX Player on October 7.  –ians/dc/vnc

