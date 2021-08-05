Akshay Oberoi: ‘Gurgaon’ was a learning experience

Adv.

Akshay Oberoi turned nostalgic as his film ‘Gurgaon’ completed four years of its release date this week. The actor says the 2017 film was a learning experience for him.

Talking about the same, Akshay shared: “Being a part of this film has been a huge learning experience, and remembering those days makes me feel quite nostalgic. Gurgaon will always be special for me, I got the opportunity to work with such huge talents like Pankaj Tripathi and Shankar Raman, and I don’t think I could ask for anything more. Even today people send messages after watching the film on OTT and makes me very happy.”

Akshay played a grey character in the suspense thriller film directed by Shankar Raman which also featured Pankaj Tripathi and Ragini Khanna.

Adv.

On the work front, Akshay will next be seen in the web series ‘Inside Edge 3’. Also featuring Vivek Oberoi, Sayani Gupta, Amit Sial, Richa Chadha, Sapna Pabbi and Sidhant Gupta, the third season of the popular show is slated to release on Amazon Prime Video.