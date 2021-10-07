Akshay Oberoi: ‘High’ has given me some beautiful memories

- Advertisement -

Actor Akshay Oberoi’s show ‘High’ has completed one year after its release, on Thursday. He says it has given me some beautiful memories that he will cherish for a lifetime.

The show also had Ranvir Shorey and Shweta Basu Prasad.

“The show ‘High’ has given me some beautiful memories that I will cherish for a lifetime. Time has literally flown as I still recall the time when we began shooting for the show and what a lovely experience it was.

He added: “I’m so grateful for all the love I have received from the audiences for the role I played and I hope they will continue to love me the same way in the coming days.”

Akshay, who was in projects like ‘Flesh’, ‘Madam Chief Minister’, ‘Chote Nawab’ and many more is all set to entertain the fans with some interesting projects like ‘Those Pricey Thakur Girls’, ‘Illegal’ Season 2 and ‘Inside Edge’ Season 3.