Sunday, October 24, 2021
Ali and Richa’s latest video on ‘Mirzapur’ anniversary cracks up the internet

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha celebrates first anniversary of 'Mirzapur' Season 2 with video which presents a rib-tickling visual of the two.

By Glamsham Bureau
Ali and Richa's latest video on 'Mirzapur' anniversary cracks up the internet
Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha _ pic courtesy instagram
‘Mirzapur’ Season 2 celebrates its first anniversary Sunday. While the internet is filled with memes, reels and a plethora of other content pieces about the second season’s anniversary, one thing in particular has caught the attention of fans. It’s Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha’s recent video on their Instagram handles which presents a rib-tickling visual of the two.

The video shows Ali fully invested in his character of ‘Guddu’ from the show. As he’s about to say his dialogues, he is forced to break the character when Richa walks in the frame with a limp as ‘Guddu’ and mouths the character’s lines taking over the baton from Ali. Meanwhile, Ali can be seen struggling under the crumbling weight of Richa’s makeshift cane of hockey. This quirky way of celebrating the show’s anniversary has won the hearts of their fans and show lovers alike.

The two wrote on their Instagram, “Gangs of Mirzapur Costume ? Guddi ?????? ? Gudda ? Guddu avatars ? Thanks #Pushpavalli for the prop! #HockeyStick ??”

Ali and Richa often treat their fans with such hilarious videos which show their superb chemistry and this video is another addition to their long list of banters.

Talking about ‘Mirzapur’, the show has earned ardent fans with its storytelling, the tasteful use of violence to drive the narrative and the unforgettable characters that continue to reside in the hearts of the audience. The filming for the next season of ‘Mirzapur’ will start next year as hinted by producer Ritesh Sidhwani of Excel Entertainment.

Source@therichachadha
