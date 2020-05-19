Ali Fazal: Artistes should not be bound by language, genre

Advertisement

Actor Ali Fazal says it is necessary for artistes to be fluid.

“Artistes should never be bound by language, format of storytelling or genre.”

Also read: Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Choked Paisa Bolta Hai’ gets release date

Advertisement

“In the content landscape that we are in, it’s necessary to be fluid and be open to try new things,” he said.

Ali Fazal is one of the first Bollywood actors who ventured into the digital world back in 2015 with the web show “Bang Baaja Baaraat”.

Advertisement

“Initially, when I was approached in 2015, I wasn’t sure what was the potential of the series. I just loved the content and there was such heart in it.”

“With ‘Mirzapur’, I was blown over by the universe,” Ali Fazal said.

Advertisement

“Due to the pandemic, shooting structures and storytelling will all undergo a drastic change.”

“I am glad I was able to overcome these inane mental blocks and put the focus on the merit of content over everything else,” Ali Fazal added.