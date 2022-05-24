Alia Bhatt’s debut production ‘Darlings’ set for OTT release

- Advertisement -

The much-awaited multi-starrer film ‘Darlings’ that features Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma among others and is also the debut production of Alia is all set to be released on Netflix.

The film is directed by Jasmeet K Reen and brings together noted music composer and director Vishal Bharadwaj and famed lyricist Gulzar.

Talking about her first film coming from her production house Eternal Sunshine, Alia said, “‘Darlings’ holds a very special place in my heart, it’s my first film as a producer that too with Red Chillies. We are very proud and happy how the film has shaped up and we hope it will entertain and engage audiences the world over.”

Director Jasmeet said, “I couldn’t have asked for a better feature film debut, working with a pool of versatile and talented actors has been an absolute pleasure. I am delighted that Red Chillies and Eternal Sunshine are taking the film across the globe with Netflix.”

The film is produced by Gauri Khan, Alia Bhatt and Gaurav Verma.

Talking about the collaboration, producer and COO, Red Chillies Entertainment, Gaurav Verma shared, “A script nurtured inhouse, and later produced with the incredible Alia, and supported by a stellar cast in Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew, helmed by Jasmeet, who has lot of promise, Darlings is very special to all of us. Gulzar Saab and Vishal Ji have given soul to the film with the songs. We couldn’t have asked for more. I cannot wait for the audience to finally see the film.”

The release date of the film will soon be announced.