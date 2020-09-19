After setting the digital screen on fire with its extensively popular previous seasons, Gandii Baat is back again to take the nation by storm with its fifth season.

ALTBalaji and ZEE5 Club revealed the poster of the latest season as well as announced October 8th as its show launch date.

The highly-watched web-series has earned a reputation amongst the masses for its depiction of stories around the stigma and taboos associated with bold individual preferences and equations which, are usually brushed under the carpet.

Men and Women, across the globe have tuned in to watch these issues. Season 5 will be hotter and younger as it will depict the stories focusing on the youth.

With bold themes, the Gandii Baat franchise is once again set to mesmerize audiences and leave them asking for more.