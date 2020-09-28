Home OTT News

ALTBalaji and ZEE5 Club rope in the ravishing Amika Shail for Gandii Baat Season 5

ALTBalaji and ZEE5 Club releasing the fifth season of Gandii Baat has spread like wildfire amongst their die-hard fans.

By Pooja Tiwari
ALTBalaji and ZEE5 Club rope in the ravishing Amika Shail for Gandii Baat Season 5
ALTBalaji and ZEE5 Club rope in the ravishing Amika Shail for Gandii Baat Season 5
Advtg.

The show has garnered a cult following over four fantastic seasons, and the news of ALTBalaji and ZEE5 Club releasing the fifth season of Gandii Baat has spread like wildfire amongst their die-hard fans. Riding high on its success since its inception, the superhit franchise will hook viewers to their screens this October 8.

With all eyes on which stars will be part of the cast this time around, the two leading homegrown platforms have roped in hot and alluring actress Amika Shail, for the upcoming season. Amika will be seen playing the role of Priyanka in one of the episodes titled ‘Game of Love’. The super talented actress and singer has worked in Naagin 5 and will be playing a significant role in the upcoming Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani-starrer Laxmmi Bomb.

Excited to be a part of the show, Amika said, “I am so excited and happy to be a part of the Gandii Baat franchise. I have been a part of TV, but now being a part of a web series is like a drastic change. This is the first time where I have worked on relevant subjects like youth sexuality and peer pressure, and I’m excited to see myself on screen in this new avatar. The story has been written in such a way where I play a central character in the episode. I am looking forward to the viewer’s response and hope that they love this side of me!”

Advtg.

Bigger than ever before, Gandii Baat Season 5 will depict the stories focusing on the youth. This season covers various relevant subjects like parenting, loneliness, sexuality, peer pressure, and companionship, which the youth will connect seamlessly. Over the last four seasons, the show has seen audiences enjoy a bunch of stories from rural and small-town India, spiced with clutter-breaking storyline and jaw-dropping scenes. It’s time for the show to once again take the entire nation by storm with viewers across the globe tuning in to their favourite show

Advtg.
Previous articleIconic dialogues of Pankaj Tripathi, Divyendu Sharma, Ali Fazal from the first season of Mirzapur
Next articleIndywood Talent Hunt International 2020 to be conducted online

Related Articles

News

Shabana Azmi: Humane quality of ‘Mee Raqsam’ resonates with global viewers

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mee Raqsam has been selected for the opening night of the Coalition of South Asian Film Festivals (CoSAFF), and veteran actress Shabana...
Read more
News

Aahana Kumra: During lockdown, couples got pregnant or divorced

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actress Aahana Kumra, who plays the female protagonist in the upcoming digital film, Rules Of The Game, says her character in the...
Read more
News

Lakshya Handa roped in for ALTBalaji and ZEE5 Club’s Gandii Baat season 5

Glamsham Editorial - 0
High on passion, the anticipation for ALTBalaji and ZEE5 Club's Gandii Baat is at an all-time high.
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

ALTBalaji and ZEE5 Club rope in the ravishing Amika Shail for Gandii Baat Season 5 1

What's the status of Sushant probe? Maha minister asks CBI

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Sep. Sep 28 (IANS) Claiming that the probe into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has gone silent, a Maharashtra minister...
Mariah Carey reveals she recorded a secret rock album in the '90s

Mariah Carey reveals she recorded a secret rock album in the...

ALTBalaji and ZEE5 Club rope in the ravishing Amika Shail for Gandii Baat Season 5 2

Indywood Talent Hunt International 2020 to be conducted online

ALTBalaji and ZEE5 Club rope in the ravishing Amika Shail for Gandii Baat Season 5

ALTBalaji and ZEE5 Club rope in the ravishing Amika Shail for...

Iconic dialogues of Pankaj Tripathi, Divyendu Sharma, Ali Fazal from the first season of Mirzapur

Iconic dialogues of Pankaj Tripathi, Divyendu Sharma, Ali Fazal from the...

ALTBalaji and ZEE5 Club rope in the ravishing Amika Shail for Gandii Baat Season 5 2

Farhan Akhtar opens up on 'vitriolic news reporting'

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks