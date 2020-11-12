Advtg.
OTT News

ALTBalaji & ZEE5 Club announce their upcoming show ‘Crashh’, featuring Zain Imam

Speaking about his character on the show, Zain Imam says, "I believe OTT platforms give artists a great opportunity to prove themselves time and again

By Glamsham Editorial
Offering their audience and fans a variety of shows across all genres, ALTBalaji and ZEE5 Club has always been a go-to OTT hub for the Indian audience.

Be it romance, crime, mystery, comedy, horror, or any other genre, the platforms have always provided clutter-breaking content with their favorite stars on the show. Taking the legacy ahead, ALTBalaji and ZEE5 Club announce yet another show – Crashh, a beautiful saga of a sibling bond.

To take the excitement and drama quotient ahead of the show’s release a notch higher, the makers have roped in Zain Imam as one of the protagonists of the show.

The dashing and debonair actor will be seen playing the role of Rishab in the series. Rishab is a doctor who lost his parents in a mishap. He hides his pain and immerses himself in work to shift his focus.

Speaking about his character on the show, Zain Imam says, “I believe OTT platforms give artists a great opportunity to prove themselves time and again. I have only recently started my venture in this space and I am thoroughly enjoying it as it gives me the space to explore myself as an actor. For ‘Crash’, I loved the script and my character, and hence I signed up for it. My sincere regards to Ekta ma’am and the team for giving me this opportunity and I hope my fans and the audience give us love in this new venture.”

Crashh is a beautiful saga of sibling love and the pain of being separated at a young age. Crashh depicts the story of four siblings, who are torn apart by a fateful accident in early 2000. What happens when the four siblings meet again?

