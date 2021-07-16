Amala Paul: If you have right mindset, you can make it big on OTT

Adv.

By Yashika Mathur

Kochi, July 16 (IANS) Actress Amala Paul, who plays the cop Durga in the upcoming Telugu web series “Kudi Yedamaithe”, feels that the best part of the rise of OTT culture is that now there is something for everyone.

The actress, who has made a mark in Tamil and Malayalam films, seemed excited about the boom of digital platforms.

“The best part of OTT is the creative aspects to it, like there are so many beautiful, crazy and wide variety of stories. The scripts I am seeing from 2020 are so different, there is so much uniqueness and growth and everyone is ready to experiment,” Amala tells IANS.

She adds: “The best part is that if you have the right mindset, you can make it bit. It has scope for everyone. I miss going to theatre and I miss having my big popcorn bucket and cold drink — nothing can replace that — but right now I think it is best to go with the flow.”

While most of her films have released in theatres, working on a digital platform doesn’t make thing any different or difficult for the actress.

“Evolution and progressing has been my thing. Change is something important for me and I can adapt beautifully to change. That is how the world evolves. When TV came, radio took a back space. I feel very blessed to be part of the generation where I have seen a VCR, CD, DVD, home theatre, theatre and now its OTT,” says the actress, whose series will steam on Aha Video.

–IANS

ym/vnc