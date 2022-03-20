- Advertisement -
Aman Verma to star in new web show 'Roohaniyat'

By Glamsham Bureau
Actor Aman Verma will now be seen in the upcoming show ‘Roohaniyat’, a romantic-mystery drama.

Directed by Glen Barretto and Ankush Mohla, the web series also stars Arjun Bijlani, Kanika Mann and Smita Bansal in pivotal roles and is scheduled to release on March 23.

Commenting on the same, Aman says, “I have been fortunate enough to be working with some of the finest actors, writers, and directors in the entertainment industry. This has helped me gain confidence and motivated me to experiment more with my choices.”

“I always wanted to explore different genres on an Indian OTT platform. And Roohaniyat was the perfect opportunity for me to explore an authentic character who is dealing with a mid-life crisis. Also, it was an incredible experience shooting with my co-stars. I can’t wait to see the reaction of my fans, and I hope they appreciate my role.”

‘Roohaniyat’ is available on MX Player, starting March 23.

