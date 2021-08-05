Suriya’s 4 movie premier deal with Amazon

- Advertisement -

Amazon Prime Video India today announced a first-of-its kind exclusive deal with Suriya’s 2D Entertainment. As part of this collaboration, the next four Tamil movies from 2D Entertainment will premiere directly on Prime Video worldwide, over the next 4 months.

This collaboration will have 2D Entertainment’s most anticipated titles mark their direct-to-service world premieres on Amazon Prime Video. From murder mystery to comedy to family drama, the diverse content slate includes films across genres produced by one of India’s most loved actors, Jyotika and Suriya. The titles star some of the most prolific faces from the Tamil movie industry.

The line-up includes titles like:

Jai Bhim, a legal drama starring Suriya along with Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, Lijomol Jose, Rajisha Vijayan and Manikandan

Udanpirappe, a family drama starring Sasi Kumar, Jyotika, Samudrakani, Soori, Kalaiyarasan, Niveditha Sathish and Siddhu

Oh My doG, a kid’s film starring Arnav Vijay, Arun Vijay, Vijay Kumar, Mahima Nambiar and Vinay Rai

Raame Aandalum Raavane Aandalum, a satire comedy drama starring Ramya Pandian, Vani Bhojan, Mithun Manickam and Vadivel Murugan

Suriya, Founder of 2D Entertainment, Producer & Actor said, “The past year has been transformative. Given unprecedented circumstances, we innovated on different models of release. Amazon emerged as the chosen streaming service for 2D’s latest film launches. From Ponmangal Vandhal to Soorarai Pottru, these beautiful tales found audiences and resonance not just in India, but across the world. We are happy to take this collaboration even further with Amazon Prime Video.”

Sneak-peek into the upcoming 2D Entertainment slate of titles:

Raame Aandalum Raavane Aandalum (September 2021)

Directed by Arisil Moorthy, this comedy drama is about a village that is breaking news on all television channels across India, but the people of that village don’t have electricity to watch TV. Kunnimuthu, a 35-year-old innocent farmer loses his bulls named Karuppan and Vellaiyan, who were like children to him and his wife Veerayi. While he starts searching for his bulls with his friend Manthinni, he accidentally meets Narmatha a reporter, who helps him. In midst of a great struggle, the bulls will have to be found and the village must be developed as well! DOP – Sukumar, Music – Krish, Editor – Saravanan, Art – Mujipur, Costumes – Vinothini Pandian.

Udanpirappe (October 2021)

Directed by Era Saravanan, Udanpirappe showcases the epitome of unconditional love between the siblings, Vairavan and Mathangi who are separated due to difference in opinion. While Vairavan believes justice must be fought over, Mathangi’s husband Sargunam insists on going by the law diligently. Over the years, the rift between them aggravates and all attempts by Mathangi to unite the family turn futile. In the end, will Mathangi unite her family in this emotional family drama? Music – Imman, DOP – Velraj, Editor – Ruben, Art – Mujipur, Costumes – Poornima Ramasamy.

Jai Bhim (November 2021)

Directed by Tj Gnanavel, Jai Bhim is a murder mystery that highlights the story of a tribal couple Senggeni and Rajakannu who have great affection and love towards each other. Rajakannu is arrested on false charges by the Police, and he goes missing from the Police Station. Senggeni starts searching for her husband. She seeks the help of Chandru, a famous High Court lawyer, who takes up this challenging case to get justice for the innocent tribal woman. Will Chandru succeed in his endeavor? DOP – SR. Kadhir, Music – Sean Roldan, Art – K. Kadhir, Editor – Philomin, Costumes – Poornima Ramasamy.

Oh my doG (December 2021)

Directed by Sarov Shanmugam, this movie is a scintillating magical film for children that talks about their world, their desires, courage, friendship, unconditional love, bravery and loyalty. A pup is ordered to be killed by its breeder, because of a congenital defect. But it eventually escapes from the killers. On the other side, is a boy, hated by everyone – he is not a good student, nor a lovely boy next-door but a very happy- go-lucky kid. The pup and the boy meet – will they end up winning the hearts of others and prove themselves worthy? That premise forms the crux of the story. DOP – Gopinath, Music – Nivas Prasanna, Editor – Mega, Art – Michael, Costumes – Vinothini Pandian.